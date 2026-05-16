Scientists Warn of Possible Super El Niño, Global Risks Rise

Many El Niños have occurred in history, including 1982-83, 1997-98, and 2015-16, which ultimately caused climate disruptions, crop failures, and economic losses across multiple continents.

El Niño is a climate pattern caused by unusually warm water in the Pacific Ocean. It occurs in the central and eastern tropical Pacific region. El Niño weakens normal trade winds and changes weather patterns worldwide. It can cause droughts, floods, heat waves, and weaker monsoons. The phenomenon appears every few years as part of the El Niño-Southern Oscillation cycle.

Scientists shared hints of a super El Niño in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. They claimed the upcoming El Niño could be one of the strongest on record, with warnings of record global temperatures and huge humanitarian impacts.

At present, new forecasts convey the increasing El Niño in the tropical Pacific Ocean, which says that the parts of the Pacific are observed with an increase in warm temperatures, with data this week showing sea surface temperatures around 0.5 °C above normal, a threshold used to suggest the onset of El Niño, a natural warming of the Pacific.

Upcoming Forecast

The change in the Pacific tropics is expected to intensify, leading the people to call it a Super El Niño in Autumn. The scientists give a 2-in-3 chance that El Niño will intensify by this summer. In the next few months, this will negatively impact many regions.

Scientists are concerned about the consequences it could have for global weather patterns, including the likelihood that 2027 will be the warmest year on record.

Why is it a concerning issue?

El Niño events are frequently linked to extreme weather worldwide, leading to prolonged droughts, heavy rainfall, devastating floods, heatwaves, and more intense storms. When combined with human-caused climate change, these phenomena can drive global temperatures to unprecedented levels.

The previous El Niño played a role in making 2023 and 2024 some of the hottest years on record. Forecasters are increasingly concerned that the next event could match the intensity of the powerful 1997-98 Super El Niño, one of the most potent in recent history.

Farmers in vulnerable areas are already feeling the impact. In Malaysia's key rice-growing region, drought-stricken farms have postponed planting and are under pressure on irrigation systems, prompting officials to consider cloud seeding. Farmers are already struggling with rising fuel and irrigation expenses, making cultivation challenging even before a potentially severe El Niño emerges.

In the past, India faced a major disaster, including a famine, due to El Niño. It is expected that the current climate forecast changes will show the same level of impact as the country faced.

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz is already disrupting global trade; now, the natural disaster is going to disrupt human life. The result indicates a severe winter in the UK in the coming months.