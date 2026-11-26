It successfully docked with the Tiangong space station at 11.56 a.m., approximately three and a half hours after launch.

The spacecraft carrying the three astronauts lifted off aboard a Long March-2F rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China at 8.18 a.m. Beijing time on Wednesday.

China's Shenzhou-24 spacecraft reached the Tiangong station on Wednesday, carrying Muhammad Zeeshan Ali, Pakistan's first astronaut in orbit and the first foreign astronaut on China's space station.

Chinese officials declared the launch a "complete success" as the Shenzhou spacecraft safely entered its planned orbit.

It serves as a landmark for both countries; the successful launch is being viewed in both as evidence of a relationship that extends far beyond traditional diplomatic and economic ties.

The mission includes experiments developed through China-Pakistan scientific cooperation, including research into photosynthetic cyanobacteria and materials with potential applications in spacecraft technology.

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First Pakistani Astronaut details

Muhammad Zeeshan Ali, a 40-year-old former Pakistan Air Force pilot, joined the mission as a payload specialist alongside Chinese astronaut Tang Hongbo, who commands the mission, and flight engineer Wu Yi.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the achievement, describing it as a moment of national pride and an important milestone for the country's scientific ambitions.

Ali underwent seven months of intensive training in Beijing, including spacecraft operations, scientific experiment procedures, emergency response and Chinese-language lessons, to prepare for the historic journey.

Beijing said the flight will strengthen ties with Islamabad as the two countries mark 75 years of space cooperation. For Pakistan, the distinction is profound.

The country has now joined the exclusive group of nations whose citizens travel to an orbital space station and participate directly in a government-sponsored human spaceflight programme.

Officials say around 200 astronauts applied for the opportunity, and later the field was narrowed to two finalists: Muhammad Zeeshan Ali and Khurram Daud, both from the Pakistan military.

Only the day before the flight was Muhammad confirmed as the astronaut who would make the historic journey.

The successful mission is also expected to create opportunities for future cooperation in advanced space research, lunar exploration and other scientific projects.

With Muhammad Zeeshan Ali aboard Tiangong, Pakistan has entered a new chapter in its space exploration journey. At the same time, China has taken another step towards positioning its space station as a platform for international scientific cooperation.