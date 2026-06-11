The dispute emerged after the United States launched renewed strikes on multiple targets inside Iran, marking another sharp escalation in tensions between Washington and Tehran.

While Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) declared the strategic waterway closed to all vessels following a new wave of US military strikes, American officials insisted that commercial shipping continues to move through the corridor.

A fresh escalation between Iran and the United States has triggered conflicting claims over the status of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical energy transit routes.

In response, the IRGC announced that the Strait of Hormuz had been "closed until further notice" and warned that any vessel, including oil tankers and commercial ships, attempting to pass through the waterway would be targeted.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) quickly rejected the claim, stating that commercial vessels were continuing to transit the strait. The military also denied reports that any US warships had been struck, maintaining that maritime traffic remained active despite Iran's declaration.

Iranian Retaliation Claims

Iran further claimed responsibility for attacks on US military facilities across the Gulf region. According to the IRGC, drone strikes targeted Bahrain's Sheikh Isa Air Base and Kuwait's Ali Al Salem and Ahmed Al-Jaber airbases.

At the same time, Jordan's Al-Azraq Air Base was reportedly hit with ballistic missiles. The group also claimed that two oil tankers attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz were struck.

Regional governments reported heightened military activity following the attacks. Bahrain activated air raid sirens twice, while Kuwait said its air defence systems intercepted hostile aerial targets.

Iranian officials described the strikes as retaliation for what they called repeated US violations of a ceasefire agreement reached earlier this year.

Damage Reports from US Strikes

Meanwhile, Iranian state media reported extensive damage from the latest US air campaign. Multiple explosions were reported in Karaj and Abyek near Tehran, as well as in the southern coastal cities of Bandar Abbas, Sirik, Jask and on the islands of Qeshm and Kish.

Authorities said at least two people were injured in Kargan, while several infrastructure facilities, including water reservoirs and a telecommunications tower, sustained damage.

CENTCOM said the US operation targeted Iranian military surveillance capabilities, communication networks and air defence systems. The strikes reportedly lasted several hours before American forces announced the operation had concluded.

Background and Political Response

The latest confrontation follows days of tit-for-tat military action between the two countries. Tensions intensified after the downing of a US Apache helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz, an incident Washington blamed on Tehran.

While the US said both pilots were rescued unharmed, Iran claimed it subsequently targeted American military assets in Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan.

US President Donald Trump accused Iran of delaying negotiations aimed at securing a peace agreement and warned of further military action if Tehran refused to engage. He suggested that key infrastructure, including power plants and bridges, could become future targets if talks fail to progress.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian responded by condemning threats against civilian infrastructure, arguing that such actions would only strengthen national resolve. He said Iran would continue to rely on domestic expertise, national unity and resilience in the face of external pressure.

Regional Implications

The crisis comes amid broader regional instability. Israel and Iran recently exchanged fire in their most serious confrontation since the ceasefire that ended weeks of US-Israeli strikes on Iran and retaliatory attacks across the Gulf. Shipping activity through the Strait of Hormuz has remained significantly reduced since then, contributing to rising global oil and food prices.

Despite ongoing indirect negotiations between Washington and Tehran, progress toward a lasting agreement remains slow. Iran continues to seek sanctions relief and the release of frozen assets, while the United States is pushing for commitments regarding Tehran's nuclear programme.

Adding to the uncertainty is Israel's ongoing military campaign against the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement in Lebanon, further complicating efforts to reduce tensions across the region.