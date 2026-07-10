Super Typhoon Bavi formed over the warm waters of the western Pacific Ocean during the first week of July 2026.

Meteorologists have identified Bavi as one of the strongest tropical cyclones of the 2026 season, with destructive winds, torrential rainfall, massive waves, and life-threatening storm surge.

The Western Pacific is once again experiencing the immense power of nature as Super Typhoon Bavi barrels across the ocean, threatening millions of people across East Asia.

Like many other western Pacific typhoons, it developed over the open ocean rather than over land.

It strengthened rapidly after developing east of the Mariana Islands, where sea surface temperatures provided enormous amounts of energy.

Within a short period, Bavi intensified into a Category 5 tropical cyclone, with winds estimated at 290 km/h (180 mph).

Current Status And Regional Impact

Bavi made a direct hit on the island of Rota, with gusts reaching up to 346 km/h (215 mph).

The storm knocked out communication towers, stripped trees bare, and caused widespread infrastructure damage before pushing west into the Philippine Sea.

In Taiwan, the outer bands are delivering heavy rain across the island. Forecasters expect Bavi to bring up to one metre of rain to the Northern mountains.

It is expected to be Taiwan's largest storm in terms of physical footprint since 1987.

Schools in Taipei are closed, and major domestic airlines have cancelled operations.

An emergency warning remains active in Okinawa Prefecture, Japan. The storm is expected to brush past the Sakishima Islands (including Ishigaki and Miyako).

Dozens of Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways flights have already been grounded.

Although Bavi has marginally eased to a 'severe typhoon' status, it continues to pack destructive maximum winds of about 162 km/h (101 mph).

A high-level orange alert is active as the storm's massive 940,000-sq-km cloud field approaches.

Landfall is projected along the eastern coastline between Fujian and Zhejiang provinces.

Directly or indirectly, Bavi is expected to affect at least the major regions of Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Taiwan, southern Japan, and China.

Even areas that do not receive direct landfall may experience dangerous waves, heavy rainfall, coastal flooding, and strong winds extending hundreds of kilometres from the storm's centre.

Is El Niño Connected to Super Typhoon Bavi?

Scientists believe El Niño may have contributed to the creation of favourable conditions, but it is not the sole cause of Bavi.

El Niño is the natural climate pattern that warms the Central and Eastern Pacific Ocean. During some El Niño years, ocean temperatures warm, Atmospheric circulation changes, and tropical cyclones in parts of the Pacific can become stronger or follow different tracks.

However, El Niño conditions shifted Bavi's birth point much farther east, near the Marshall Islands.

This gave the storms an incredibly long track, essentially a massive runway across highly favourable, undisturbed warm waters.

Having days of extra travel time over this heat source allowed Bavi to undergo explosive intensification, rapidly expanding into a rare, gargantuan Category 5 system over 1,000 kilometres wide.

Why Is The World Seeing So Many Extreme Weather Events?

An unusually large number of major disasters are happening at the same time, including intense heatwaves across Europe, large wildfires in Spain, Flooding in parts of Asia, and super typhoon Bavi.

Scientists will explain that these weather events are natural, but human-caused climate change is making many of them more intense.

As the planet warms, oceans store more heat, providing additional fuel for tropical cyclones; heatwaves become more frequent and longer-lasting.

Hot and dry conditions increase wildfire risk, warming clouds contain more moisture, increasing the likelihood of heavier rainfall and flooding.

Europe has recently experienced another major heat surge, with temperatures nearing 40°C in parts of Spain and France, as firefighters continue to battle wildfires there under extremely dry conditions.

Although no single storm or wildfire can be entirely blamed on climate change, scientists believe that a warmer planet increases the probability and severity of many extreme weather events.