On September 29, 2026, US President Dontal Trump signed an executive order titled 'Inaugurating the Era of Super Intelligence.'

President Donald Trump has directed the federal executive branch to replace the words "Artificial Intelligence" and "AI" with "Super Intelligence" and "SI" in government communications.

The US government has given one of the world's most widely used technology terms a new official name.

All federal departments and agencies must replace the terms 'Artificial Intelligence' and 'AI' with 'Super Intelligence' and 'SI' in official correspondence, public communications, websites, reports and administrative policy documents.

The executive branch is directed to 'no longer acknowledge' the usage of the terms 'Artificial Intelligence' and 'AI' in applicable settings moving forward.

The administration argued that the word 'artificial' makes the technology sound 'fake'.

Instead, they stated that 'Super Intelligence' more accurately reflects the 'promise, potential, and rapidly advancing capabilities' of modern technology that far exceed what was originally envisioned decades ago.

Scope And Impact

The change applies strictly to non-statutory materials within the executive branch.

It does not apply retroactively to existing contracts, historical records, or laws passed by Congress that still use the legal term 'Artificial Intelligence'.

The rebrand also does not alter the technical definitions used by the global scientific and research communities, where 'Super Intelligence' traditionally refers to a theoretical future machine that surpasses all human cognitive capabilities.

Key Tech Executive Present

The rebrand was announced during a high-profile 'Super Intelligence Luncheon' held in the White House East Room.

The meeting features the country's most powerful tech billionaires, who simultaneously signed a voluntary framework called the White House Accord on Super Intelligence.

Elon Musk

Jensen Huang

Mark Zuckerberg

Sundar Pichai

Dario Amodei

Greg Brockman

Satya Nadella

Jeff Bezos

Lisa Su

Alex Karp

Apple executives did not attend the summit, and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman was absent due to a concurrent company conference.

Does It Apply To All Countries?

The directive applies strictly to the United States federal government.

The US government cannot legally mandate language changes for other sovereign countries.

While Trump expressed hope at the United Nations General Assembly that the rest of the world would adopt the phrase, foreign governments continue to use 'Artificial Intelligence '.

US statutory laws passed by Congress still say 'Artificial Intelligence,' and states like California have passed counter-orders explicitly banning their state agencies from adopting the 'SI' rebrand.

The most accurate way to describe the change is simple: the United States has not replaced the technology itself; the Trump administration has replaced the terminology the federal executive branch uses.

The technology remains what it was before September 29.

What has changed is the official language the administration wants government agencies to use when describing it.