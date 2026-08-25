According to reporting based on US government documents and officials, the State Department is preparing to revoke these visas when holders have applied for, or are currently seeking, asylum in the United States.

The planned action involves B1 and B2 visas, the categories commonly used by foreign nationals travelling to the United States for business, tourism, family visits, and, in some cases, medical treatment.

The Trump administration is preparing for a major new move against foreigners who entered the United States on business or tourist visas and later applied for asylum, with as many as 200,000 people potentially facing visa revocation.

People with pending asylum cases would still be placed into different immigration categories while their asylum proceedings continue.

However, they would no longer have the status associated with being a business or tourism visitor.

This makes the policy significant even for people who are not immediately removed from the country.

Losing the underlying visitor visa can change a person's immigration status and restrict their ability to use a visa for future travel to the United States.

Impact on Deportation

The mass visa revocation will not result in immediate mass deportations.

Legal Status Recategorization

Affected individuals will not instantly become undocumented or subject to summary removal.

Instead, they will lose their B1 and B2 tourist or business traveller designations and be reclassified under a specific immigration tracking tier.

This places them under the asylum system rather than standard visitor compliance.

Long Deportation Risks

While immediate deportation is not the result, the move substantially elevates long-term deportation risks by stripping away the safety net of a valid visa.

Previously, if an asylum claim was denied, an individual still held a tourist visa or had a cleaner record of legal entry.

With the visa revoked, asylum denial will immediately trigger formal deportation proceedings.

The administration's stated goal is to isolate what it calls "frivolous" or "bogus" asylum claims used as a loophole to bypass immigration law.

Recategorizing these individuals allows the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to identify, track, and ultimately process them for removal more efficiently if their asylum claims fail.

Broader Immigration Crackdown Context

Separate from this new proposal, the State Department has already revoked roughly 175,000 visas over the past 18 months.

Those cancellations targeted individuals accused of crimes, ranging from DUI to felony offences, immigration non-compliance, and individuals who publicly criticized US foreign policy.

The administration has expanded social media screenings, added expensive visa bond requirements, implemented heavy H-1B application fees and barred entries from several specific countries.

The White House has moved to terminate TPS protections for hundreds of thousands of migrants from countriesl ike Somalia, Venezuela, and Haiti, declaring them subject to deportation.

Trump signed executive orders directing federal agencies to tighten screening of pregnant travellers and block visa access to anyone suspected of entering the country primarily so their child can gain birthright citizenship.

Legal Outlook

The State Department, in coordination with the Department of Homeland Security, is expected to announce the policy formally in the coming weeks.

Civil Rights groups and immigration advocates are already preparing broad legal challenges alleging that the move violates due process and the legal right of immigrants on US soil to seek protection from home-country persecution.