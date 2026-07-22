Under the policy announced by Trump, imported generic medicines will continue to enter the US duty-free for a two-year transition period beginning August 1, 2026.

The phased tariff plan is aimed at encouraging pharmaceutical companies to shift manufacturing to the United States as part of the administration's broader "America First" economic strategy.

US President Donald Trump has announced a new tariff policy targeting imported generic medicines, a move that could significantly reshape the global pharmaceutical industry and directly affect India, the world's largest supplier of generic drugs.

The tariff structure will then be implemented in phases:

August 1, 2026 - July 31, 2028: 0% tariff

August 1, 2028 - July 31, 2029: 100% tariff

From August 1, 2029: 200% tariff

The new measures apply only to imported generic medicines, while patented, branded and innovative pharmaceutical products will continue under the existing tariff framework.

On Truth Social US President Trump posted

Trump Says Policy Will Bring Manufacturing Back

Announcing the decision, President Trump said the objective is to encourage drug manufacturers to establish production facilities inside the United States.

According to Trump, companies that relocate manufacturing during the two-year transition period will avoid the steep tariffs, while those continuing to rely on imports will face significantly higher duties.

He also claimed that pharmaceutical manufacturing investments are already accelerating across the United States. He described the policy as necessary to protect American jobs, strengthen domestic production and reduce dependence on overseas supply chains.

India Could Be Among The Hardest Hit

India is expected to be one of the countries most affected by the proposed tariffs.

According to the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), India exported pharmaceutical products worth $9.7 billion to the United States in 2025, accounting for nearly 38 per cent of its total pharmaceutical exports of $25.8 billion.

Indian pharmaceutical companies supply a large share of affordable generic medicines used in the US to treat conditions including:

Hypertension

Diabetes

Cancer

Infectious diseases

Mental health disorders

The United States remains the most important overseas market for India's generic drug industry, making the tariff announcement a significant concern for manufacturers and exporters.

Global Industry Reaction

The announcement has prompted concern across the global pharmaceutical sector, with industry experts warning that higher tariffs could disrupt established medicine supply chains and increase healthcare costs.

Many analysts believe multinational pharmaceutical companies may now reassess their manufacturing strategies, with some expected to expand production facilities in the United States to avoid future tariffs.

Export-dependent countries such as India, China and Ireland, all major suppliers of medicines to the US market, are expected to evaluate the impact of the new policy closely.

Trade experts have also cautioned that the tariffs could raise production costs, affect medicine availability and alter global pharmaceutical trade flows if implemented as announced.

Several international industry bodies have argued that sudden tariff increases on essential medicines could ultimately lead to higher prices for patients and place additional pressure on healthcare systems.

What Happens Next?

The two-year transition period provides pharmaceutical companies time to decide whether to relocate manufacturing or continue exporting to the US while preparing for higher duties.

Industry observers say the policy could become one of the most significant changes to the global pharmaceutical supply chain in recent years, particularly for Indian drugmakers that derive a substantial portion of their revenue from the American market.

If implemented as planned, the tariffs are expected to accelerate investments in US-based pharmaceutical manufacturing while creating new challenges for exporters serving the world's largest medicine market.