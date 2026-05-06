In response, Trump took the Montreal Cognitive Test and the Small Business Summit on Monday, reported that he had completed the test, and then bragged about the results.

In the past month, Representative Jamie Raskin called on White House Physician Captain Sean Barbabella to disclose the results to Congress, pointing to what he described as warning signs indicating that the President is showing symptoms associated with dementia and cognitive decline. He noted that the President's outbursts and statements have become "more incoherent, volatile, profane, deranged, and threatening."

As Trump's cognitive state is in question, Democrats demand a white house physician to test the stability of his mind. Trump shared the results with the public, prompting online mockery.

The Cognitive Test revealed by Trump:

Trump reported that he had completed the test three times and had aced each one. Trump begins his bragging again. He said the doctors reported that he completed the test by answering all questions correctly, asserting that a doctor informed him it was the first occasion they had encountered a flawless score.

The MoCA is a short clinical screening tool used in about 200 countries to detect signs of cognitive impairment, including dementia and Alzheimer's disease.

He claims that the questions seem easy at first, but they get difficult, and in the middle, it is really hard to answer. But he answered the test with his usual confidence. He also shares the first question with reporters and people, "The first question is very easy," the President of the United States proclaimed. "You have a lion, a bear, an alligator, and a, what's another good..? A squirrel. Which is the squirrel?"

Trump also conveyed the doctor's comment: "It's the first time they have ever seen anyone get all the questions right." That's a doctor who does this stuff for a living.

Reaction and response across online:

All these remarks created a strong buzz and sparked reactions on the social media platform X, where users mocked both the example and Trump's continued emphasis on the test.

Many users call the result and the doctor's comment "bizarre," with others joking that he was still flexing and bragging about his IQ. Many questioned why he highlighted the result and the cognitive estimate, while some defended Trump.

Several commented that Trump has passed the test for people who have no cognition.

The other man commented that a person who couldn't identify a squirrel ran the country into the ground for four years, and his party called it fine. Trump takes the test three times and aces it, and they're still mad," another said. "I can't help but think of the alligator and the squirrel as an unusual combination for a memory test.

One user remarked, 'That seems like a strange duo for anything other than a stroll through the park." "No other Presidents were suffering from delusions and dementia!!" the fourth person said, while the fifth user mentioned, "Three tests and we're still flexing ", which one is the squirrel? Truly elite cognitive performance."

All these comments and jokes were made online in response to Trump's cognitive test results, which he revealed and bragged about himself, highlighting the doctor's comment to portray himself as a perfect man with consciousness.