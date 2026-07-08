His comments came hours after the United States launched what it described as powerful precision strikes against Iranian military infrastructure, further escalating tensions in the Gulf region.

Speaking to reporters in Ankara during the NATO summit on Wednesday, Trump accused Iran of attacking commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and vowed that Washington would continue targeting Tehran's military capabilities.

US President Donald Trump has declared that the ceasefire with Iran is "over," delivering his strongest remarks yet following fresh US military strikes on Iranian targets.

Trump: 'We don't want to deal with Iran anymore'

Addressing reporters, Trump said the US no longer intended to engage with Tehran, describing Iran as "liars, cheats and sick people."

He said the overnight military operation targeted what he called "very dangerous people" after three commercial vessels were attacked while transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump also reiterated that the US objective remains the dismantling of Iran's nuclear programme.

"We hit Iran very hard last night. Every time you hit, we hit," Trump said, adding that Washington's goal is the "denuclearisation" of Iran.

According to US officials, Trump approved the strike plan during his visit to Turkey for the NATO summit.

US targets Iranian military infrastructure

The US military said the operation was carried out in response to attacks on commercial shipping in one of the world's busiest maritime routes.

According to American officials, the strikes targeted:

Air defence systems

Coastal surveillance facilities

Surface-to-air missile batteries

Anti-ship cruise missile launchers

Drone launch sites

Other military infrastructure linked to maritime operations

US Central Command said the attacks were intended to impose "heavy costs" on Iran for threatening international shipping.

Iran launches retaliatory attacks

Iran responded by launching retaliatory strikes against US naval assets in the Sea of Oman, according to reports. Iranian forces reportedly fired anti-ship cruise missiles and multiple drones toward US Navy warships operating in the region.

Meanwhile, Iranian state media reported explosions across several southern locations, including:

Kharg Island, a major oil export hub

Qeshm Island

Sirik

Bandar Abbas

Iran has condemned the US operation, accusing Washington of violating the memorandum of understanding signed after last month's ceasefire.

Shipping attacks trigger latest escalation

The latest confrontation follows reports of attacks on commercial vessels near the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), an unidentified projectile struck an oil tanker, causing a fire. At the same time, two other commercial ships were also damaged, including one reportedly hit by a drone.

The incidents occurred near Oman's coast, where authorities had proposed a temporary shipping corridor through Omani territorial waters to protect commercial traffic.

Iran has opposed the proposal, arguing that vessels using the strategically important Strait of Hormuz should instead pay transit fees.

Fragile ceasefire collapses

The renewed fighting comes only weeks after the US and Iran agreed to a temporary ceasefire and signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at reducing hostilities following months of conflict that began after US and Israeli strikes on Iran earlier this year.

The latest exchange of military action has cast serious doubt over any immediate return to diplomacy, with both countries hardening their positions.

Current situation

The US has conducted fresh strikes on Iranian military targets.

Iran has launched retaliatory attacks against US naval forces in the Sea of Oman.

Commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz remains under heightened security.

Regional military forces are on high alert amid fears of further escalation.

Global energy markets continue to monitor developments closely, as any prolonged disruption in the Strait of Hormuz could impact international oil supplies and shipping routes.

The latest developments mark one of the most serious escalations between Washington and Tehran in recent months, raising fresh concerns over regional stability and the security of global maritime trade.