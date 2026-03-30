"Maybe we take Kharg Island, maybe we don't, we have a lot of options," he said, underlining the uncertainty surrounding Washington's next move.

Amid escalating the Middle East conflict, former US President Donald Trump has said he would prefer to "take the oil in Iran," even suggesting that American forces could seize Kharg Island, the country's most critical oil export hub.

Kharg Island is no ordinary target, it handles nearly 90% of Iran's oil exports, making it one of the most strategically sensitive locations in the region.

Military Build-Up and Rising Risks

The situation on the ground is rapidly intensifying. Thousands of US troops, including Marines, have been deployed to the Middle East, while Iran has warned that its forces are ready for confrontation. At the same time, Israel has continued strikes on Iranian infrastructure, further escalating the conflict.

Despite the tension, there are faint signs of diplomacy. Trump claimed that the US and Iran have been in both direct and indirect talks, with Pakistan reportedly acting as a mediator for potential peace negotiations.

Oil Prices Surge, Markets React

The geopolitical uncertainty has already hit global markets hard.

Oil prices have surged to around $116 per barrel, triggering fears of prolonged disruption to global energy supplies.

Asian stock markets have slipped sharply as investors brace for a long conflict, while experts warn that the impact could be even worse than the 1970s oil crisis if the situation continues to spiral.

A key concern remains the Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant portion of the world's oil supply passes. Iran has threatened to target ships in the region, raising fears of a major supply shock.

Global Concerns Mount

The conflict has already claimed lives beyond the main battlefield. An Indonesian peacekeeper with a UN mission in Lebanon was killed after a projectile strike, drawing international condemnation.

Shipping experts warn that even if the Strait of Hormuz reopens fully, the damage to supply chains and oil prices may continue for months.

With military build-ups, rising oil prices, and fragile diplomatic efforts underway, the situation remains highly volatile. Trump's remarks have added a new layer of uncertainty, raising concerns that the conflict could expand further and affect not only the region but also the global economy.