The president arrived shortly before tip-off and watched the game from a heavily guarded luxury suite alongside family members, senior administration officials and members of the Knicks organization.

Trump attended Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs as a guest of Knicks president James Dolan.

US President Donald Trump made history on Monday by becoming the first sitting American president to attend an NBA Finals game, but his appearance at Madison Square Garden sparked mixed reactions from fans and prompted one of the largest security operations ever seen at a sporting event in New York City.

Mixed Fan Reactions

The historic moment quickly became a talking point inside the sold-out arena when Trump appeared on the giant video screens during the national anthem. While he stood and offered a military salute, many spectators responded with loud boos and jeers that echoed throughout the venue.

Although the game marked the Knicks' first home NBA Finals appearance in 27 years, much of the pregame attention centered on the president's presence and the extraordinary security arrangements surrounding his visit.

Massive Security Operation

The US Secret Service and New York Police Department coordinated a massive security operation around Madison Square Garden. Several streets and access points were restricted, enhanced screening measures were implemented, and additional checks were imposed on fans, players and arena staff.

Many ticket holders, some of whom reportedly spent thousands of dollars to attend the highly anticipated matchup, expressed frustration over longer entry times and increased security procedures. The traditional Knicks playoff watch party outside the arena was also cancelled due to security concerns.

Political Context

Trump's visit underscored his complex relationship with New York City, where he built much of his business career but has often faced political opposition. The city remains a Democratic stronghold, and the president has frequently clashed with local leaders and criticized professional sports leagues over political activism.

Outside the arena, reactions were divided. A small group of protesters gathered near Madison Square Garden carrying signs critical of the president, while other fans welcomed him as a fellow Knicks supporter. Several attendees said they preferred to keep politics separate from the championship game.

Notable Attendees

Among those in attendance was New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who has publicly disagreed with Trump on numerous policy matters. The mayor reportedly purchased a ticket worth nearly $1,000 to witness the game.

The star-studded event also attracted several celebrities, including filmmaker Spike Lee, baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter, actor Timothée Chalamet, comedian Ben Stiller, actress Tina Fey and former Knicks player Jeremy Lin.

Trump's Relationship with the NBA

Trump's appearance revived discussion about his long-standing relationship with the NBA. In 2020, he sharply criticized the league for supporting players who protested racial injustice during the Black Lives Matter movement, accusing the organization of becoming overly political.

The president's attendance at the Finals follows his visit to last year's US Open men's final in New York, where he also received a mixed response from spectators and where enhanced security measures similarly affected fan access.

"I was at the Garden in 1999 to watch the Knicks lose to the Spurs in Game 5. I'm not going to let the president get in the way of my ecstasy tonight," said Ben Wizner, deputy legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union, reflecting the determination of many fans to keep their attention on the game rather than the politics surrounding it.

Despite the political attention surrounding the event, the focus eventually shifted back to basketball. The Knicks entered Game 3 with a commanding 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven championship series against the Spurs.