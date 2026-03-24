The favourable, smooth conversation between the countries sent a signal of a positive outcome from a five-day halt in this serious conflict, a positive sign for the de-escalation of the present conflict. Trump also says this will continue throughout the week.

On Monday, the 23rd morning, the United States President announced a five‑day halt on planned US military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure as a result of the conversation between the US and Tehran. US President Donald Trump said the conversation between Tehran and the US has been productive and very good over the past two days.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump announces this hopeful news by saying that the tenor the tone of Iran in the conversation that they had during these two days prompted Trump to order the military forces to pause on striking the power plants of Iran for five days, subject to the success of the conversations.

On Friday (March 20), Trump expressed interest in speaking with Tehran, which is a ray of optimism for the world as a step toward resolving the conflict.

Iran says Trump 'Backdown' after warning.

The Iranian embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, announced news that contradicts this one. The Iranian embassy, in an X post, states that the threat made Trump retreat from the attack. It reports that the US military has stopped striking them due to Iran's firm warning. It states that the US backed down after Iran's threat. From the Iranian embassy report, the Islamic Republic threatened the US that if it strikes any energy resource in Iran, then it will hit the entire US region's energy infrastructure.

The five‑day pause does not signal a resolution of the conflict, and it is unclear whether negotiations will yield a long‑term easing. In sum, the five‑day halt reflects a delicate moment in the Iran crisis, a brief diplomatic opening amid deep‑rooted hostilities and uncertainty over whether it can evolve into meaningful peace or simply delay further violence.