Trump Pushes SAVE America Act, Citing India's Election System

In a post on Truth Social, Trump referred to remarks by India's Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and questioned how elections could be conducted in the US without requiring every voter to present a valid photo ID. Trump argued that the US should pass the SAVE America Act to strengthen election safeguards.

Trump recently pointed to India's election system while arguing that the US should strengthen its voter identification rules. He cited India's 2024 general election, saying around 646 million people voted and less than 1% used postal ballots, while voters were required to show valid photo identification.

US President Donald Trump has renewed his call for passage of the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act . This Republican-backed bill would introduce stricter voter registration and identification requirements for federal elections.

Loading post from https://x.com/TrumpDailyPosts/status/2089496499004879281…

What does the SAVE America Act propose?

The proposed legislation would make several changes to voter registration and voting requirements for federal elections in the US.

Under the bill, people registering to vote would have to provide documentary proof of US citizenship. It would also require voters to present a government-issued photo ID when casting their ballots.

The bill also seeks to restrict mail-in and absentee voting, with exceptions for circumstances such as documented illness, disability, military service and travel. It would further require states to take steps to identify and remove non-citizens from voter registration lists.

Republicans supporting the legislation argue that these measures would help ensure that only eligible US citizens participate in federal elections.

Democrats and other critics strongly oppose the proposal.

They argue that voting by non-citizens in federal elections is already illegal and extremely rare, while additional documentation and identification requirements could create unnecessary hurdles for eligible voters.

Trump compares US voting with India

India has become an important part of the US debate over voter identification. Trump and the White House have cited countries including India, Brazil, Germany, Canada, Denmark and Sweden while discussing voter identification systems.

However, some descriptions of India's system require clarification.

India uses the Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC), commonly known as the Voter ID card, as a key form of voter identification. The Election Commission of India also accepts other approved identity documents for voters at polling stations.

India does not, however, require voters to use a biometric database to authenticate themselves before casting every ballot. The country's voter registration system also should not be confused with online voting.

Citizens can register as voters and access several election-related services online, but they vote in person at designated polling stations rather than over the internet.

India also permits postal ballots for specific categories of voters, including eligible service voters and certain people covered under election rules.

Therefore, while India has relatively strict voter identification procedures, its system differs from the proposals in the SAVE Act.

Why is the bill facing difficulty in the Senate?

The House of Representatives passed the SAVE America Act on February 11, 2026, by a narrow 218-213 vote.

The bill now faces a more difficult path in the Senate. Republicans hold 53 seats, while Democrats and independents hold 47.

Although a simple majority is generally enough for final passage, Senate rules allow a filibuster, meaning 60 votes are normally required to invoke cloture and advance legislation past the procedural hurdle.

Republicans therefore do not currently have enough votes to overcome a filibuster on their own.

Trump has repeatedly urged Senate Republicans to pass the bill and has also called for the Senate to eliminate the filibuster. He previously criticized the decision to leave Washington for the August recess without passing the legislation.

What happens next?

The SAVE America Act remains a major point of disagreement between Republicans and Democrats as the US heads toward the 2026 midterm elections.

For Trump and supporters of the bill, stricter citizenship verification and photo ID requirements are necessary to strengthen confidence in elections.

Opponents argue the proposed rules could make voting harder for eligible Americans without preventing a problem that is already rare.

Trump's references to India have added an international dimension to the debate, but the two countries' election systems are not identical. India uses voter identification and permits limited postal voting, while online voter registration services do not mean that Indians can vote online.