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Trump Announces Two-Week Ceasefire as Iran Reopens Hormuz Strait

US President Donald Trump has announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran, halting a planned strike after Tehran agreed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Brokered with Pakistan's help, the deal includes Iran pausing military actions and outlining key demands for long-term peace.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
Two week ceasefire accepted by Iran
Iran reopens the Strait of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump has announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran, halting a planned military strike just hours before it was set to begin. The decision came late on April 7, following intense diplomatic efforts and a conditional agreement from Tehran to reopen the critical Strait of Hormuz.

The Strait of Hormuz, a vital global oil route carrying nearly 20% of the world's oil and natural gas, had been restricted by Iran amid escalating tensions. The disruption triggered a sharp rise in global fuel prices and increased pressure on the US administration.

Last-Minute Diplomacy

Trump credited Pakistan for mediating the breakthrough. In a public statement, he said the decision followed conversations with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, who urged him to pause the planned military action.

He stated that the ceasefire was conditional upon Iran ensuring the "complete, immediate and safe" reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. In return, the US agreed to suspend its bombing campaign for two weeks.

Iran Confirms Temporary Deal

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed that a tentative agreement had been reached. He said Iran would halt its defensive operations for the same two-week period, provided attacks against the country stop.

Araghchi added that safe passage through the Strait would resume under coordination with Iran's armed forces, considering technical limitations. He also thanked Pakistan for its last-minute diplomatic intervention.

Iran's Supreme National Security Council indicated that the ceasefire could be extended beyond the initial two weeks if negotiations progress positively.

A Shift After Escalation

The agreement comes after days of rising tensions, during which Trump had warned of large-scale strikes targeting Iran's infrastructure, including power plants and bridges, moves that experts cautioned could amount to war crimes.

Despite the earlier threats, Trump now claims that the US has achieved its military objectives. He revealed that Iran had submitted a 10-point proposal, describing it as a "workable basis" for long-term peace.

Iran's 10 Key Demands

As part of the temporary de-escalation agreement, Iran has outlined the following demands:

  • A non-aggression pact between the United States and Iran

  • Continuation of Iran's control over the Strait of Hormuz

  • Recognition of Iran's nuclear enrichment rights

  • Lifting of all primary US sanctions

  • Lifting of all secondary sanctions affecting third-party countries

  • Termination of all United Nations Security Council resolutions against Iran

  • Termination of all International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) board resolutions

  • Payment of compensation to Iran for damages caused

  • Withdrawal of US combat forces from the region

  • Cessation of war across all fronts, including conflicts involving Iran-backed groups such as Hezbollah

  • Ceasefire linked directly to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz

These demands are central to ongoing negotiations and will determine whether the ceasefire can evolve into a long-term agreement.

What Happens Next?

The next two weeks are expected to be crucial, with both nations working toward finalising a broader peace deal. Trump expressed confidence, stating that most points of contention have already been addressed.

However, key uncertainties remain, including whether US allies, especially Israel, will fully adhere to the ceasefire terms.

Global Reactions

The reopening of the Strait of Hormuz is expected to stabilise global oil markets in the short term. However, analysts warn that the situation remains fragile.

For now, the ceasefire offers a temporary pause in hostilities, but the future of peace in the region will depend on what unfolds over the next two weeks.

Topics

Iran Israel war

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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