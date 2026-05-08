World News

Two Indians Infected in Deadly Hantavirus Outbreak on a cruise ship abroad

Two Indian crew members are among those affected by the hantavirus outbreak on the MV Hondias cruise ship. The outbreak has killed three passengers and infected several others, prompting WHO and health officials to trace passengers across multiple countries while monitoring the virus spread.

T
Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
Hantavirus outbreak
Two Indians infected in Hontavirus outbreak

As many people were affected and lost their lives due to the henta virus, now two Indians have been added to the list of dead persons due to the outbreak of the henta virus on the MV Hondias Cruise ship.

Health officials were treating the Henta virus outbreak seriously. Already, passengers from various countries, including the UK, South Africa, the Netherlands, the US, and Switzerland, have reached their homes and destinations with the help of officials on international flights.

Among the 149 passengers on the luxury cruise ship affected by the hantavirus outbreak were two Indian crew members. The outbreak resulted in the deaths of three passengers and infected eight others.

The ship set sail from Argentina a month ago and had been visiting remote wilderness areas just before the outbreak. A large international tracing operation is now underway to identify the number of people infected by the virus.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), early cases linked to the virus have been identified: three have been confirmed, and five are under suspicion. Four people have already been evacuated from the cruise for treatment.

Symptoms of the Hanta virus

The hanta virus is characterised by headache, dizziness, chills, fever, myalgia, and gastrointestinal problems, such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, and abdominal pain, followed by sudden-onset respiratory distress and hypotension. Symptoms of HPS typically occur from 2-4 weeks after initial exposure to the virus. However, symptoms may appear as early as one week and as late as eight weeks following exposure.

World Health Organisation's response(WHO)

Maria van Kerkhove, an infectious disease epidemiologist at the World Health Organisation (WHO), said that the current situation does not compare to the COVID pandemic era. She said it will spread very differently, not like COVID-19. The henta virus spreads through close, intimate contact.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus addressed a press conference on Thursday, reporting that the henna virus now spreading is identified as the Andes virus, which is found in Latin America. He also mentioned that the incubation period can last up to six weeks.

He said the organisation believes the outbreak is limited and that the possibility of infected people could increase as officials continue tracing. He also announced that approximately 2,500 hantavirus testing kits are being dispatched from laboratories in Argentina to five countries to enhance their testing and monitoring efforts related to the outbreak.

Ghebreyesus mentioned the names of the twelve countries to raise awareness among them and prepare them to face the upcoming deadly infection by tracing it as soon as possible. The countries include Canada, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States of America.

Topics

General update

Share

Follow NewsBricks on Google News

Stay updated with the latest stories delivered to your feed

T

Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

View all articles
Loading comments...