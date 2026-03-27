UAE Calls for Global Taskforce to Secure Strait of Hormuz

The disruption has significantly impacted global trade, with maritime traffic in the strait dropping sharply. More than 20,000 seafarers are reportedly stranded, while supply chain disruptions are contributing to rising global inflation.

Senior UAE minister Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber has urged stronger international measures, including labelling Iran's restrictions as "economic terrorism," during discussions with US Vice President J.D. Vance. Bahrain has also stepped in, backing efforts at the United Nations to pass a resolution enabling coordinated action to protect maritime routes.

Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, the United Arab Emirates has called for the formation of a multinational security force to safeguard shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial global energy corridor that has been disrupted by recent Iranian actions.

On March 27, the UAE informed the United States and Western allies of its willingness to join a multinational maritime task force to reopen the strait. The country is actively engaging with several nations to build support for a coordinated security force that can escort commercial vessels and prevent further attacks.

However, not all allies are aligned. Several US partners have indicated they are not ready to deploy naval forces immediately, despite earlier calls for support. France confirmed it has initiated discussions with around 35 countries to explore options, but any coordinated mission is likely to proceed only after the ongoing conflict subsides.

Efforts are also underway at the UN Security Council, where member states are negotiating proposals to ensure the safety of commercial shipping in and around the strait. A draft backed by Bahrain seeks authorization for "all necessary means" to secure the waterway, though resistance from Russia and China remains a possibility.

The Strait of Hormuz is vital to the UAE's economy, serving as a key route for oil exports and international trade. Recent reports of attacks on Emirati infrastructure outside the Gulf have further heightened concerns over regional security.

As diplomatic and military discussions continue, the focus remains on restoring safe passage through one of the world's most strategically important maritime chokepoints.