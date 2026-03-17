UAE restores Flights after temporary airspace shutdown

The temporary shutdown was implemented as a precautionary measure following escalating developments in the Gulf region. Authorities cited aviation safety risks and potential threats to airspace as the primary reasons for the decision.

The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) confirmed on social media platform X that "air traffic operations have returned to normal across UAE airspace," reassuring passengers and airlines after a brief but significant disruption.

On March 17, Air traffic across the United Arab Emirates returned to normal after authorities temporarily shut down operations due to rising regional tensions and safety concerns.

According to the GCAA, the move was necessary to ensure the safety of passengers, crew, and aircraft while closely monitoring the evolving situation.

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Dubai Airport among the most affected

The restrictions had a direct impact on operations at Dubai International Airport (DXB), one of the world's busiest international travel hubs.

On March 16, airport authorities confirmed that flights were temporarily suspended after an incident near the airport, which reportedly involved an attack and a fire nearby.

As a result, several flights were delayed, some were diverted to alternate airports, and a few were temporarily halted.

Passengers experienced short-term disruptions as airlines adjusted schedules in response to the sudden restrictions.

Gradual Resumption of Flights

Following a thorough safety evaluation, authorities lifted the restrictions, allowing flights to resume gradually.

Airlines have now begun restoring their schedules, with operations returning to normal across: Dubai International Airport, Abu Dhabi International Airport, and other major UAE airports.

The GCAA emphasized that the airspace closure was temporary and purely precautionary, aimed at maintaining the highest safety standards during a sensitive period.

With airspace fully operational again, UAE aviation authorities continue to monitor regional developments closely.

Passengers are advised to check with airlines for any residual delays, but overall, flight operations have stabilized and returned to routine schedules.

This incident highlights how quickly aviation authorities can respond to emerging threats, prioritizing safety while minimizing disruption to global travel.