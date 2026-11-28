The clinical trial began on November 27, 2026, at a critical time, as the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), a Central African country, continues to face a serious Ebola outbreak.

The vaccine was developed by US biotechnology company Moderna in collaboration with the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI), and it is known as mRNA-1469.

Uganda launches Africa's first clinical trial of an mRNA vaccine specifically designed to protect against the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus, an important step in the country's fight against the virus.

The trial will first investigate the vaccine in children aged 1 year, in addition to adults; this also marks the first time an mRNA vaccine targeting Bundibugyo Ebola enters clinical testing in Africa. Healthy volunteers, around 224, aged 1 to 65 years, are expected to participate and will be monitored for about one year after their study injection.

The announcements show the efforts being made to prepare for a future Ebola outbreak, particularly for a virus for which no vaccine is currently available.

Funding And Access

The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) is providing up to $58.5 million to Moderna to fund the development of the mRNA-1469 program.

They have committed to supply at least 500,000 doses, and if the vaccine is approved in other countries, they will supply it to low- and middle-income countries.

Predecessor Study

The clinical trial in Uganda follows Moderna's first-in-human Phase 1 trial in Canada in August 2026, which is mRNA-1469-P101.

This trial involved 84 healthy adults aged 18-65; the immune data and positive interim safety results led the WHO to advance the vaccine to African trials.

Regional Urgency

The Bundibugyo Ebola outbreak in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo has become one of the deadliest outbreaks on record, with over 12,000 confirmed cases and more than 5,900 deaths from mid-May 2026.

Later, Uganda also had its own imported cases, recording 20 infections and two deaths, and declared its local outbreak over in late July/August 2026.

Parallel Efforts

Alongside the investigational mRNA vaccine developed by Moderna, a second experimental Bundibugyo vaccine, called ChAdOx1, is also being developed by the University of Oxford and the Serum Institute of India.

To protect high-risk contacts, trials for both candidates are scheduled to begin in eastern DRC, with health officials hoping initial trial data will be available in the first half of 2027.