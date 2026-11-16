The disruption began on Friday, November 13, following a routine telecommunications upgrade. The FAA expects airline operations to return to normal by the end of Monday, November 16, after several days of widespread travel disruptions.

Although the technical issue has been resolved, airlines are still dealing with cancellations and delays as they work to restore normal flight schedules.

Air travel across the United States is gradually returning to normal following a nationwide disruption caused by a malfunctioning router in the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) air traffic control network.

How did the US flight disruption begin?

The problem began during scheduled maintenance by federal contractor L3Harris Technologies, which was replacing ageing copper telecommunications wires with modern fibre-optic lines.

During the installation of a new router at a remote facility, the equipment malfunctioned. Investigators traced the issue to facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas, and Amarillo, Texas.

The faulty router reportedly flooded the FAA network with more than 1,000 connection requests every four to five seconds. The sudden surge overwhelmed older analogue equipment at 17 of the country's 22 air route traffic control centres, affecting voice communications with pilots and radar feeds.

On Friday, the FAA detected widespread instability across its communication and radar systems and ordered a nationwide ground stop for departing flights. Around 3,500 aircraft already in the air were allowed to continue to their destinations.

The ground stop was lifted at 8:15 pm ET after lasting four hours and 21 minutes. The FAA later confirmed that the incident resulted from an equipment or installation failure and was not a cyberattack.

More than 2,300 flights cancelled during recovery

Although US airspace reopened on Friday night, the disruption continued over the weekend as airlines struggled to reposition stranded aircraft and crews.

According to FlightAware data, more than 2,300 flights were cancelled and approximately 8,000 delayed across the country on Sunday. More than 10,000 flights were affected during the day, although around 70% of services were departing on time by late afternoon.

JetBlue recorded one of the highest cancellation rates, cancelling approximately 28% of its Sunday schedule. American Airlines cancelled around 17% of its flights, while United Airlines, Southwest Airlines and Delta Air Lines reported comparatively lower cancellation rates of between 3% and 5%.

Sunday Flight Cancellation Rates by Airline Airline Cancellation Rate JetBlue ~28% American Airlines ~17% United Airlines 3%-5% Southwest Airlines 3%-5% Delta Air Lines 3%-5%

Major airports in Dallas-Fort Worth, Atlanta, Phoenix and Philadelphia experienced some of the heaviest operational bottlenecks.

FAA removes faulty router as investigation continues

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced on Sunday that officials had removed the malfunctioning router believed to be responsible for the network disruption.

The FAA and FBI are now examining the hardware at an L3Harris Technologies laboratory in Florida to determine whether the failure originated from a defective device or an installation error by the contractor.

As a precaution, officials have also disabled the broadcasting function on other recently installed routers to prevent similar problems.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump called on Congress to approve substantial funding to modernise the country's ageing air traffic control infrastructure. He urged lawmakers to support a complete overhaul rather than providing funding in smaller instalments.

Sean Duffy also supported the proposal, stressing the need for full funding to upgrade the nation's air traffic control systems.

US flights expected to return to normal on November 16

The FAA has confirmed that its air traffic control communications and radar feeds are stable and operating at full capacity. Flight cancellations have also declined significantly compared with Sunday's disruption.

According to FlightAware data, airlines had scheduled approximately 144 precautionary cancellations for Monday, November 16, compared with more than 2,300 cancellations on Sunday.

However, airlines are still working to reposition aircraft and flight crews stranded during the weekend. Some crew members also reached federal working-hour limits, adding to the challenges of restoring regular schedules.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said that although the air traffic control system had recovered, airlines needed additional time to clear the remaining operational backlog. He expects flight schedules to return to normal by Monday night.

American Airlines and Delta Air Lines have also extended flexible rebooking waivers through Monday, allowing affected passengers to change their travel plans without additional penalties.

Passengers are advised to check their flight status with airlines before heading to airports as operations gradually stabilise.