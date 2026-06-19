Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif confirmed that Islamabad signed the agreement as a guarantor, while Washington announced the removal of its naval blockade in the Gulf region.

The agreement was signed by US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian through a memorandum of understanding aimed at ending months of conflict and reopening regional trade routes.

A preliminary peace agreement between the United States and Iran took effect on June 18, marking a significant step toward reducing tensions in West Asia and restoring stability in one of the world's most critical maritime corridors, the Strait of Hormuz.

Three Months of Escalation

The peace deal follows nearly three months of military confrontations, diplomatic deadlocks, mediation efforts, and repeated uncertainty surrounding access to the Strait of Hormuz.

The conflict escalated on February 28 when the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran, resulting in the deaths of several senior military leaders, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei.

Iran responded a day later with missile attacks targeting regional locations, including strikes that reportedly killed three people in the UAE.

Subsequent weeks saw further escalation. Kuwait mistakenly shot down three American fighter jets, while the US Navy sank the Iranian Navy frigate IRIS Dena in the Indian Ocean. Iran later launched additional attacks against Israel, US military bases, and other regional targets.

As tensions intensified, concerns grew over the security of commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy supplies.

India's LNG Tanker Among First to Transit Reopened Route

One of the earliest signs of normalization came with the successful voyage of India's LNG tanker Disha, which safely passed through the Strait of Hormuz and arrived at Dahej Port in Gujarat.

The vessel carried 62,370 metric tonnes of liquefied natural gas from Qatar's Ras Laffan Terminal and completed its journey without incident. Operated by a consortium led by the Shipping Corporation of India and chartered by Petronet LNG, the tanker is among the first major commercial vessels to use the route following the peace announcement.

The cargo is expected to strengthen LNG availability and support stable energy supplies across India. The Dahej LNG terminal, located in Gujarat's Bharuch district, remains India's largest LNG import facility and a crucial component of the country's natural gas infrastructure.

Transit Fee Dispute Remains Unresolved

While the agreement has eased immediate concerns over maritime access, negotiators still face disagreements regarding future transit charges in the Strait of Hormuz.

Reports suggest that Washington and Tehran have agreed to maintain toll-free passage during an initial 60-day negotiation period. However, differences remain over whether Iran will be allowed to continue charging vessels after that period ends.

Since mid-March, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has operated a maritime screening and fee-collection system for foreign-flagged vessels transiting Iranian waters.

President Trump has repeatedly argued that the Strait of Hormuz should remain permanently toll-free, a position also supported by senior US officials. Iran, however, maintains that the charges are maritime service fees rather than transit tolls.

What Comes Next?

Although planned follow-up talks in Switzerland were postponed, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the removal of the US naval blockade represent major developments in efforts to stabilize the region.

With commercial shipping gradually resuming and energy supplies flowing once again, the coming weeks of negotiations are expected to determine whether the current agreement can evolve into a lasting framework for peace and maritime security in West Asia.