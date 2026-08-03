Trump's remarks come after several days of heightened military tensions, during which he had warned of possible U.S. strikes against Iran.

However, the U.S. President did not disclose where the talks would take place, who would participate, or whether any deadline had been set for reaching an agreement.

U.S. President Donald Trump has said that negotiations with Iran are scheduled to begin on Monday, signalling a possible diplomatic breakthrough amid the ongoing crisis in the Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One while returning to Washington from New Jersey, Trump said he decided against launching fresh military action after Gulf allies urged him to give diplomacy another chance.

According to Trump, leaders from Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, including Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, advised that a negotiated settlement would be preferable to military escalation.

"They said they would much prefer a deal than an attack because you don't know where these attacks lead," Trump said.

He added that negotiations would begin on Monday afternoon but declined to reveal further details.

Iran Focuses on Oman Talks

While Trump spoke of upcoming negotiations, Iran maintained that its current diplomatic efforts are centred on Oman rather than direct talks with the United States.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said Tehran is close to reaching an agreement with Oman on a new navigation route through the Strait of Hormuz.

According to Baghaei, the proposed route would respect the sovereignty and security interests of both countries while ensuring safe maritime movement. However, he clarified that such an arrangement would not mean the complete reopening of the Strait.

"We are reaching an understanding on a route acceptable to both sides. It will not return the Strait to the situation that existed before February 28," he said.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also confirmed that discussions with Oman were in their final stages but did not provide additional details.

Fresh Security Incident Near Strait

Diplomatic efforts come as security concerns continue to mount in one of the world's busiest maritime corridors.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that a commercial tanker experienced an explosion nearby on Sunday while operating close to the Strait of Hormuz. The vessel and its crew were reported safe, and authorities are investigating the incident.

Following the latest security alert, shipping data showed a slowdown in vessel movements through the Strait on Monday as operators exercised additional caution.

Further south, two Saudi oil tankers successfully crossed the Bab el-Mandeb Strait despite ongoing threats from Yemen's Houthi movement against oil shipments in the Red Sea.

Current Situation in the Strait of Hormuz

The Strait of Hormuz remains at the centre of the regional conflict.

The narrow waterway normally carries nearly 20% of the world's crude oil and liquefied natural gas exports, making it one of the most strategically important shipping lanes globally.

The current situation includes:

Iran continues to maintain restrictions on normal maritime movement through parts of the Strait following the outbreak of the conflict.

A tanker reported an explosion nearby on Sunday, although no casualties or damage to the vessel were reported.

Commercial shipping traffic has slowed significantly due to growing security concerns.

Regional naval forces remain on high alert amid fears of further attacks on commercial vessels.

Negotiations between Iran and Oman are focused on establishing an alternative navigation route rather than restoring pre-war shipping conditions.

Oil Markets React

Global oil markets responded positively after Trump's announcement that diplomacy may replace military action.

Brent crude prices fell by more than 4% during early Asian trading, dropping to around $83 per barrel, as investors anticipated a reduced risk of prolonged disruption to global energy supplies.

Israel Maintains Military Warning

Despite renewed diplomatic efforts, Israel signalled that it remains prepared to take military action if necessary.

Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen said Israel continues to coordinate closely with the United States on regional security matters. However, he warned that if Iran attempts to revive its nuclear programme or expand its ballistic missile capabilities, Israel would respond militarily regardless of any diplomatic agreement.

Uncertainty Remains

Although Trump's announcement has raised hopes for easing tensions, uncertainty continues to surround the proposed negotiations.

Washington says talks with Iran are set to begin on Monday, while Tehran insists its current negotiations are focused on Oman and maritime arrangements in the Strait of Hormuz.

With shipping disruptions continuing, fresh security incidents being reported, and military forces across the region remaining on high alert, the Strait of Hormuz continues to be one of the world's most closely watched geopolitical flashpoints.