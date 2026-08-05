The proposed agreement is expected to establish a temporary 60-day arrangement between Oman and Iran to regulate shipping movement through the strategic waterway.

According to regional sources and US officials, Washington is hoping for an announcement soon as diplomatic efforts intensify to restore a ceasefire and restart discussions over Iran's nuclear programme.

The United States, Iran and Oman are reportedly moving closer to an interim agreement aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important energy shipping routes.

Under the plan, inbound ships would use a northern route through Iranian waters, while outbound vessels would travel through a southern route under Omani coordination.

No transit fees or tolls would be imposed during the temporary period. The agreement would also include efforts to clear naval mines from the central lane of the Strait of Hormuz within 30 days.

Once cleared, the central route could be reopened for both inbound and outbound traffic as part of a longer-term arrangement between Oman and Iran.

Rising Tensions and Diplomatic Efforts

The negotiations come after weeks of rising tensions between Washington and Tehran. US President Donald Trump had earlier warned Iran of serious consequences if the Strait of Hormuz remained closed, while also saying that diplomacy was still possible. He claimed talks were progressing and suggested the waterway could reopen quickly.

However, Iran has denied holding direct negotiations with the United States. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said Tehran was not engaged in talks with Washington but confirmed discussions with Oman regarding maritime safety arrangements in the Strait.

Diplomatic sources said several countries, including Qatar, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, have supported mediation efforts. Recent discussions reportedly involved US envoy Steve Witkoff, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi.

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical global trade route through which nearly 20% of the world's fossil fuel supplies pass. Any prolonged disruption could affect global oil markets and increase energy prices worldwide.

Will the Strait of Hormuz Reopen?

A reopening agreement appears possible, but it is not guaranteed. The main challenge remains the lack of trust between the US and Iran. Previous diplomatic efforts reportedly collapsed after Iran resumed attacks on ships, leading to further military escalation.

If both sides accept the temporary shipping arrangement and maintain the ceasefire, commercial traffic could gradually resume. However, disagreements over security guarantees, sanctions, Iran's nuclear programme and regional influence could still derail the agreement.

The coming days will be crucial in determining whether the proposed deal becomes a working arrangement or another failed attempt at easing tensions.