US Launches New Strikes on Iran Amid Rising Gulf Tensions

Vessel crossings via the Strait of Hormuz dropped further at the start of the week, shipping ​data showed, as caution grew following a fresh exchange ‌of attacks between the United States and Iran.

US conducted a new round of airstrikes early Monday, July 20, 2026, targeting Iran. Trump described the attack as payback for the death of the American service member.

United States has launched a fresh wave of military strikes targeting Iranian naval assets in the Gulf, marking another escalation in the ongoing confrontation between Washington and Tehran.

Prompting incidents of Iranian attack

Iran fired missiles towards Jordan that risked widening the conflict into neighbouring Israel. This is the ninth consecutive day of the US's strikes on Iran, which comes after the US president vowed to punish Iran for the deaths of US soldiers.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency (UKMTO) said a tanker in the Strait of Hormuz had reported being struck by an unknown projectile, forcing its crew to abandon the vessel and escape in a lifeboat.

It was not clear whether the tanker reported by UKMTO belonged to Iran. On Tuesday night, the Department of Defence confirmed the identities of two of the US soldiers - Pte Isabella Gonzales, 19, from Texas, and Lt Tyler James Feehan, 25, from Hawaii - who were killed in an Iranian strike on the Muwaffaq Salti base in Jordan over the weekend.

US President Trump's Vow

He stated that the United States would continue to protect its personnel and interests in the region while warning Iran against any further attacks.

Trump earlier claimed that Iran had been hit very hard the previous night in honour of three US soldiers killed recently, two in Jordan and one in Iraq.

The bombing concluded late Monday evening, just hours before Iranian forces launched counter attacks on U.S. regional installations early Tuesday morning.

According to US military officials, the latest operation targeted Iranian naval infrastructure and vessels believed to be involved in operations threatening commercial shipping and regional security. The Pentagon said the strikes were designed to weaken Iran's operational capabilities while minimising civilian casualties.

Iran has condemned the attacks, describing them as an act of aggression and warning that it reserves the right to respond. The renewed military action has heightened concerns about a broader regional conflict, with international observers urging both sides to exercise restraint and avoid further escalation.

Global Impact

The latest developments have also raised fresh concerns over the security of maritime routes in the Gulf, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, a vital corridor for global energy supplies.

Increased military activity in the region has prompted shipping companies and international partners to monitor the situation closely.

Analysts warn that continued retaliatory strikes by either side could further destabilise the Middle East and disrupt global oil markets. Diplomatic efforts by regional and international stakeholders are expected to intensify as tensions continue to rise.