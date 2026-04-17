"I just had excellent conversations with the Highly Respected President Joseph Aoun of Lebanon and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel. These two Leaders have agreed that, to achieve PEACE between their Countries, they will formally begin a 10 Day CEASEFIRE at 5 p.m. EST.

Trump announces this ceasefire on his social media platform, Truth Social, on Thursday, April 16, 2026. He also said that the ceasefire will begin at 05:00 p.m. EST (midnight local time lebanon), he further stated that this ceasefire will be a breathing room for both the countries, in this 10 day, he has invited the leaders of both the countries, Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of Israel, Joseph Aoun, the President of lebanon, to the white house as this invitation will marks the first ever meaningful direct contact between the leaders of these nations since 1983. He also directed Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio to work for the peace of both countries.

Donald Trump announces a 10-day ceasefire in the conflict and says he has invited the leaders of the two countries to the White House. The Lebanese President, Joseph Aoun, had a phone call with the President of the US, during which he thanked him for all his efforts to date, including this ceasefire.

On April 14, Tuesday, the two Countries met for the first time in 34 years here in Washington, D.C., with our Great Secretary of State, Marco Rubio. I have directed Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Rubio, together with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Dan Razin' Caine, to work with Israel and Lebanon to achieve a Lasting PEACE.

It has been my Honor to solve 9 Wars across the World, and this will be my 10th, so let's GET IT DONE! President DONALD J. Trump," He quoted this on his social media account.

Intense War Strikes Before this Ceasefire

Before this ceasefire was implemented, the situation between Israel and Lebanon had become very intense. Israel carried out airstrikes in some places in Lebanon, which had a huge impact on the buildings and areas, and they were damaged. Military and civilian forces were affected, after this Lebanon gave rocket attacks to Israel, which led to the affecting of many towns and areas, and a cycle of retaliation made things even worse and that is, Israel strikes some groups of Lebanon, Lebanon respond to that, and again Israel responds to that strike which Lebanon took on Israel, just like this it continues and this is what is called as Cyle of Retaliation, in which each country responds to the attack made on them.

As the tensions among these countries are rising too fast, civilian deaths and destruction are increasing, and the fear of an increase in regional war is also growing. And this is why the ceasefire is happening now. The importance of this ceasefire is like a temporary break, a test period to see if the fighting is over. This ceasefire is to pause ongoing tensions and facilitate peace talks.

To prevent further escalation, a 10-day ceasefire has been planned. This break is just a temporary truce, not a final agreement.