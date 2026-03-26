US proposes 15 points to end war Iran not ready to Negotiate

The plan outlines several strict conditions focused primarily on Iran's nuclear and military capabilities. It calls for the dismantling of Iran's nuclear facilities located at Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow, along with a permanent commitment from Iran not to develop nuclear weapons.

According to reports, the US proposal includes a temporary halt in fighting to allow both sides to negotiate a longer-term settlement. A central element of the plan is a proposed 30-day ceasefire, intended to de-escalate tensions and create space for diplomacy.

The United States has reportedly put forward a 15-point proposal aimed at ending the ongoing war with Iran, even as Tehran continues to deny that any formal negotiations are taking place. The conflict, which began on February 28, has escalated significantly, following coordinated attacks by the United States and Israel on Iran that resulted in the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The war has since led to heavy casualties and heightened geopolitical instability.

Additionally, the proposal demands that Iran hand over its enriched uranium stockpile to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). It also includes provisions for full IAEA monitoring of Iran's nuclear infrastructure in the future and explicitly states that there should be no domestic uranium enrichment within the country.

Missile Limits and Regional Commitments

Beyond nuclear restrictions, the US proposal seeks to impose limits on Iran's missile programme, including both range and quantity. It also calls for Iran to end its support for regional proxy groups and to halt strikes on energy infrastructure in neighboring regions.

Another key demand is the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, allowing it to function as a free and secure maritime corridor. The closure or disruption of this vital route, through which nearly 20% of the world's oil and gas supplies pass, has already raised global economic concerns.

US Offers Sanctions Relief and Support

In return for compliance, the United States has reportedly offered a series of concessions. These include the removal of US sanctions on Iran, the termination of the UN snapback mechanism, and support for electricity generation at Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant.

Despite these offers, the US is also preparing for possible escalation. Reports suggest that troop deployments to the region are being considered as a precaution amid ongoing tensions.

Iran Denies Negotiations

Iran has firmly rejected claims that negotiations are underway. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated clearly that the country is not currently negotiating with the United States and does not intend to do so.

His statement followed comments from US officials, including the Trump administration's press secretary, who suggested that discussions were ongoing and productive. Araghchi acknowledged that the US had been sending proposals through mediators, possibly referring to the reported 15-point plan, but stopped short of confirming any formal talks.

Strong Reaction from Iranian Leadership

Iran's military leadership has taken an even stronger stance. Officials have ruled out negotiations entirely, particularly in light of continued attacks during earlier diplomatic phases.

On March 24, Iranian military spokesperson Ebrahim issued a sharp response, questioning the idea of negotiations and rejecting any possibility of a deal. He emphasized that there would be no agreement "not now, not ever," highlighting the deep divide between the two sides.

Iran's Five-Point Counter Proposal

In response to the US plan, Iran has reportedly put forward a five-point counter proposal outlining its own conditions for ending the war.

These demands include:

A complete halt to aggression and targeted assassinations

Concrete guarantees that the war will not be reimposed on Iran

Payment of war damages and reparations

Iran retains control over the Strait of Hormuz

An end to attacks on Iran's regional allies

Iran is also seeking broader strategic changes, including the lifting of sanctions, the closure of US military bases in the region, and the establishment of a new mechanism to regulate transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

Global Impact and Economic Concerns

The ongoing conflict has had significant global repercussions, particularly in the energy sector. The disruption of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global oil and gas shipments, has triggered concerns about fuel shortages and rising prices worldwide.

As the war enters its fourth week, countries are already experiencing the effects of supply disruptions, and fears of a global economic slowdown or recession are growing.

Uncertain Outlook

Despite the exchange of proposals, no negotiation process is currently underway. Both sides remain firm in their positions, with the US pushing for strict conditions and Iran rejecting key demands while presenting its own terms.

With continued military activity, rising global economic pressure, and no clear diplomatic breakthrough, the conflict's future remains uncertain. The situation continues to evolve, with the possibility of further escalation still on the table.