According to the US military, the strikes were carried out on July 7 after three commercial ships were reportedly targeted while passing through the strategic waterway.

The latest exchange has raised fears that the fragile understanding between Washington and Tehran could collapse, increasing the risk of a broader regional conflict.

A sharp escalation has reignited tensions in the Middle East after the United States launched military strikes on Iranian targets, saying the action came in response to attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

US Central Command said the operation was intended to impose "heavy costs" on Iran for threatening international shipping and disrupting one of the world's most important energy routes.

The Strait of Hormuz handles a significant share of global oil exports, making any disruption a major concern for energy markets and international trade.

Iran condemns the US action

Iran strongly rejected the US operation, accusing Washington of violating the memorandum of understanding reached between the two countries. The Iranian Foreign Ministry warned that Tehran would take "all necessary measures" to defend its national interests and security.

State media reported multiple explosions across southern Iran following the strikes, including:

Six explosions on Qeshm Island

Seven explosions in Sirik

Additional blasts near the port city of Bandar Abbas

Iran's Revolutionary Guards later claimed they had launched retaliatory attacks against 85 US military sites in Bahrain and Kuwait, describing the operation as a response to what they called an American violation of the ceasefire agreement. Independent verification of those claims has not yet been confirmed.

Funeral period overshadowed by renewed conflict

The renewed military confrontation comes during the days-long funeral ceremonies for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was reportedly killed during the opening phase of the conflict on February 28 at the age of 86.

The funeral, scheduled to conclude on Thursday, had been widely viewed as a period during which both sides would avoid major military action. However, anti-US and anti-Israel slogans were heard during the ceremonies, with crowds calling for retaliation against the United States and Israel.

Diplomatic negotiations aimed at reaching a broader agreement, including reopening the Strait of Hormuz and addressing Iran's disputed nuclear programme, were expected to resume after the funeral. The latest strikes have cast serious doubt over those plans.

Current situation

Military tensions between the US and Iran have risen sharply following the exchange of strikes.

Commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz is under heightened security, with global markets closely monitoring the situation.

The latest military action has complicated diplomatic efforts to secure a lasting agreement.

Oil prices and shipping insurance costs could remain volatile as long as uncertainty over the Strait of Hormuz continues.

Regional governments have increased security preparedness amid concerns that the conflict could expand beyond Iran.

If further retaliation occurs, analysts warn that the confrontation could threaten maritime trade, energy supplies and regional stability across the Gulf.