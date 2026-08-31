US officials said the military action was carried out to prevent the Islamic Republic from using sea mines to threaten shipping through the strategically important waterway. The United States said its forces had observed Iranian personnel preparing to launch rockets carrying mines into the Strait of Hormuz.

The operation marked the first known US strike on Iran since July and has raised concerns over a fresh escalation in the six-month-old conflict between Washington and Tehran.

The United States launched strikes against Iran's Larak Island on August 30, targeting Iranian forces that Washington said were preparing to deploy naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

US Central Command spokesperson Captain Tim Hawkins said that two Iranian launchers located on Larak Island were struck during the operation. The United States described the attack as a limited and precise action against IRGC forces that it considered an imminent threat to maritime traffic.

Why did the US attack Larak Island?

Larak Island is strategically important because Iran has concentrated military assets there that can monitor and influence shipping moving through the Strait of Hormuz.

According to US assessments, the objective of the strike was not only to reduce Iran's ability to attack ships but also to weaken its ability to monitor vessels and exercise control over the waterway.

US intelligence had indicated that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was preparing, or believed to be preparing, to deploy naval mines into the strait. Washington has maintained a strict zero-tolerance position toward any attempt to mine the waterway.

The Trump administration has repeatedly stressed the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open to commercial shipping. US officials said the Larak Island operation was intended to protect civilian mariners, commercial vessels and the free flow of global commerce.

US also argued that Iran created the threat and that American forces acted to eliminate it before Iranian forces could deploy the mines.

Iran warns of retaliation

Iran condemned the US strike and described it as an "act of aggression." Iranian state media reported that the attack killed and wounded several Iranian soldiers and civilians.

The IRGC warned that the United States would face a "response and punishment" for the operation. IRGC spokesperson General Hossein Mohebi said the US would face consequences both militarily and economically, amid what he described as the Trump administration's economic war against Iran.

The Iranian response reportedly came shortly after the Larak Island strike, with Tehran launching ballistic missiles at US military bases in Jordan. The missiles were successfully intercepted, preventing the Iranian attack from causing the intended damage.

The exchange has intensified concerns that the Larak Island operation could trigger another round of direct military confrontation between the United States and Iran.

Strike comes after July operation

Before the August 30 attack, the United States had last targeted Iran on July 29, following what Washington described as an attempted surprise attack against US forces.

The latest strike therefore represents a significant return to direct US military action against Iranian targets. The timing has fueled fears that the conflict could enter another period of escalation after efforts to reduce tensions appeared to gain limited momentum.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of Iran's most important sources of leverage. The waterway is critical for global energy trade, particularly oil and liquefied natural gas shipments. However, relatively few vessels carrying oil and LNG are currently transiting compared with normal traffic levels.

Trump shares AI-generated Kharg Island video

Shortly after the US strike on Larak Island, US President Donald Trump posted an AI-generated video on his Truth Social platform depicting the bombing of Iran's Kharg Island.

Kharg Island is separate from Larak Island and is a major Iranian oil-export location. The video added another dimension to the escalating confrontation, although the reported US military operation on August 30 was directed at Iranian launchers on Larak Island.