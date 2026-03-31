The strike surfaced online after former US President Donald Trump shared an uncaptioned video on Truth Social. The footage appeared to show multiple explosions lighting up the night sky, reportedly capturing the moment of the strike in progress.

According to sources, the attack involved the use of 2,000-pound bunker-buster bombs, with a significant number of penetrator munitions deployed to target fortified underground facilities.

In a major escalation of the ongoing conflict, the United States has reportedly carried out a powerful airstrike on an ammunition depot in Iran's central city of Isfahan.

Isfahan, one of Iran's most strategically important cities, lies south of the capital Tehran along the Zayandeh River. The city holds critical value due to its proximity to key elements of Iran's nuclear programme and military infrastructure, making it a high-profile target in the conflict.

Adding to the tensions, Trump warned that the US could expand its strikes to Iranian energy facilities if ongoing discussions with what he described as a "more reasonable regime" fail to produce an agreement, including the reopening of the crucial Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global oil shipments.

Meanwhile, Iran responded swiftly on the defensive front. Iranian air defence systems reportedly intercepted and shot down a US-made MQ-9 Reaper drone over Isfahan. Officials claimed the long-range uncrewed aerial vehicle was destroyed within minutes of entering the area, showcasing Iran's advanced air defence capabilities.

The developments come amid continued accusations from Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who have repeatedly claimed that Iran is nearing the development of a nuclear weapon. The United Nations' nuclear watchdog has not supported this assertion.

With both sides flexing military strength and rhetoric intensifying, the situation in West Asia remains highly volatile, raising concerns over broader regional instability and its potential global impact.