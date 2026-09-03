According to US officials, the tanker strikes were carried out under a new "tanker-for-tanker" policy approved by President Donald Trump. The strategy is intended to deter Iran from attacking commercial vessels travelling through the strategically important waterway.

The strikes represent a significant change in Washington's approach to the Strait of Hormuz, where attacks on commercial shipping have intensified in recent days.

The United States has escalated its military confrontation with Iran by striking two Iranian government tankers during a wider wave of attacks on Iranian targets on September 1.

Unlike previous US operations, which focused on preventing Iranian ships from violating the naval blockade, the latest strikes directly targeted Iranian tankers in retaliation for attacks on shipping.

Two Iranian Tankers Targeted

The two Iranian government tankers were reportedly anchored off Iran's coast, north of the US naval blockade line. US drones launched missiles that struck the vessels' engine rooms, according to officials familiar with the operation.

The tanker attacks were part of a broader US assault on Iranian military infrastructure. American forces targeted radar and air-defence systems, communications facilities, mine-laying capabilities, anti-ship cruise missile launchers and attack-drone sites.

Washington described the strikes as retaliation for Iranian attacks against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and US military positions across the region.

US officials have also said the operation was intended to prevent Iran from rebuilding radar and missile capabilities that could be used to threaten ships travelling through the waterway.

Iran Responds With Regional Attacks

Iran responded with missile and drone attacks against US and allied positions across the Middle East. Targets and affected areas included:

Bahrain

Jordan

Kuwait

Iraq

The escalation has raised fears that the confrontation could spread further across the region.

The escalation has also brought renewed danger to commercial shipping. Two supertankers carrying Saudi oil were struck by projectiles while travelling near the Strait of Hormuz on August 31. Saudi Arabia later condemned the attack on its tanker Sidr, in which two Filipino crew members were killed.

Strait of Hormuz Under Growing Pressure

The latest attacks have made the Strait of Hormuz a central flashpoint in the conflict. Shipping traffic through the waterway has dropped sharply, with preliminary tracking data showing only around five vessels passing through on September 1, compared with a 10-day average of about 14.

Iran has also expanded restrictions on vessels attempting to navigate the strait. On September 2, it added another 11 vessels to its blocklist, bringing the total to 56. The list includes crude-oil tankers, LNG and LPG carriers and other commercial vessels.

At the same time, the US has increased efforts to keep commercial shipping moving. American forces reportedly escorted dozens of commercial vessels carrying millions of barrels of oil through the Strait of Hormuz on September 1, highlighting Washington's attempt to maintain the flow of energy supplies despite the escalating conflict.

Trump Signals More US Strikes Could Follow

President Donald Trump has defended the latest military operation and indicated that Washington remains prepared to take further action against Iran.

Trump has claimed that the US has gained significant control over the Strait of Hormuz and has argued that Iran's economic position is deteriorating.

Washington has also maintained that it intends to keep the waterway open for international shipping while enforcing its blockade against Iranian-linked maritime activity.

What Is Happening Now?

As of September 3, the situation remains highly volatile. The US and Iran have carried out their most serious exchange of attacks in weeks, while the Strait of Hormuz continues to experience major disruption.

US says it is prepared to conduct further strikes, while Iran has threatened additional retaliation.

The latest developments are already affecting global energy markets. Oil prices initially surged following the renewed fighting, although crude prices edged lower on September 3 as investors looked for signs that the latest escalation could be easing.

Brent crude was trading around $95 a barrel, while shipping activity through Hormuz remained well below normal levels.

The crisis is particularly significant because the Strait of Hormuz is a critical route for global oil and gas shipments. Any prolonged disruption could push up energy and transportation costs worldwide and further strain countries dependent on Gulf energy supplies.

For now, the immediate focus is on whether the US strikes will deter further Iranian attacks on shipping or lead to another cycle of retaliation. With commercial vessels still facing heightened risks and both Washington and Tehran maintaining their military positions, the Strait of Hormuz remains at the centre of the rapidly escalating crisis.