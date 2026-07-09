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US Launches Fresh Strikes on Iran as Trump Declares Ceasefire 'Over'; Military Targets Hit Across Southern Iran

US launched fresh airstrikes on Iran after President Donald Trump declared the ceasefire "over," targeting military sites linked to threats in the Strait of Hormuz. Multiple cities reported explosions, at least eight Iranian military personnel were killed, and regional tensions continue to escalate

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·4 min read
US Strikes Iran
US strikes Iran after Trump declares ceasefire is Over

The United States launched a fresh wave of airstrikes on Iran late Wednesday after President Donald Trump declared that the ceasefire agreement between Washington and Tehran had effectively collapsed.

The strikes marked a major escalation in tensions, with the US saying the operation was aimed at weakening Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz following recent attacks on merchant vessels.

In a statement posted on X, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said its forces had begun additional strikes to further Iran's military capabilities linked to maritime threats.

Washington accused Tehran of carrying out "unjustified aggression" against commercial ships and civilian crews navigating one of the world's most important oil transit routes.

The latest military action came just hours after Trump warned that the US would launch another round of strikes. Speaking before a NATO summit, Trump said, "We're going to hit them hard tonight," before later posting videos on Truth Social that he claimed showed explosions inside Iran. He described the operation as retaliation for Iran's alleged attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump also signalled the end of diplomatic efforts, saying the June 17 memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran was effectively over.

He questioned whether any future agreement with Tehran could be trusted, adding that he did not expect the conflict to turn into a prolonged war but suggested the US military might "finish the job" if necessary.

Ports, Military Facilities Among Targets

Iranian media reported explosions across several cities along the country's southern coastline, from the Strait of Hormuz to the Gulf of Oman.

One of the main targets was Bandar Abbas, Iran's largest commercial port and a key naval base for the Iranian Navy and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Around eight explosions were reported in the city as air defence systems attempted to intercept incoming projectiles. Several military facilities and sections of the port infrastructure were reportedly damaged.

The US also struck a railway bridge near Aqqala in northern Iran, marking the first reported strike in that region since the ceasefire collapsed.

Heavy explosions were also reported in Chabahar and Konarak, where strikes damaged Shahid Beheshti Port, Kalantari Port, and a maritime traffic control tower. Power outages were reported in parts of Chabahar following the attacks.

Additional explosions were reported in Bushehr, Jask, Sirik, Iranshahr, and Abu Musa Island, with Iranian air defence systems activated across several locations.

Casualties

According to Iranian state media, at least eight Iranian military personnel were killed in the latest US strikes, including members of the Iranian Navy and Air Force stationed in southern Iran. Iranian authorities have not announced any civilian casualties so far, though assessments of the damage are still underway.

Gulf Nations on High Alert

The renewed fighting triggered security alerts across the Gulf region.

Authorities in Bahrain activated emergency sirens and advised residents to move to the nearest safe location as a precaution.

Meanwhile, Kuwait's Defence Ministry said its air defence systems intercepted incoming rockets and drones, highlighting growing fears that the conflict could spread further across the region.

Iran also condemned the attacks, with Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei accusing Washington of violating the June 17 agreement.

Iranian lawmaker Ebrahim Rezaei warned that Tehran would respond firmly, saying the country would deliver a "hard slap" to the United States.

Oil Prices Rise

The renewed military escalation also rattled global energy markets. Brent crude futures climbed more than $1 per barrel in after-hours trading to around $79.28, as investors worried that further instability in the Strait of Hormuz could disrupt global oil supplies.

Current Situation

The conflict remains highly volatile, with both countries exchanging threats and military action. The United States says its strikes are focused on protecting international shipping lanes, while Iran has vowed retaliation and continues to accuse Washington of violating the ceasefire agreement.

Although no further strikes have been officially announced, military forces across the Gulf remain on high alert, and concerns over a wider regional conflict continue to grow.

Topics

Iran Israel warHappenings around world

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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