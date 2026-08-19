USCIS Tightens Public Charge Rules for Green Card Applicants

Under the updated guidance, USCIS officers will examine an applicant's overall ability to remain financially self-sufficient in the US.

The new policy takes effect on September 18, 2026, and applies to Form I-485 applications for adjustment of status filed or postmarked on or after that date.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will implement a stricter interpretation of the "public charge" inadmissibility rule, introducing a more detailed financial and personal assessment for people seeking lawful permanent residency in the United States.

Rather than relying on a single factor, officers will consider the totality of the circumstances surrounding each application.

The assessment will focus on five statutory factors: the applicant's age, health, family status, financial resources, and education and skills.

Officers may also consider the applicant's immigration sponsor and the Form I-864 Affidavit of Support when determining whether the person is likely to become a public charge.

The policy also places greater emphasis on an applicant's history of receiving certain public benefits.

Public Benefits Under Greater Scrutiny

USCIS may consider the receipt of means-tested public benefits when evaluating an adjustment-of-status application. These can include certain forms of cash assistance, housing assistance, food-related benefits and other government support.

However, the timing of the benefits matters.

Benefits received before September 18, 2026 will generally be relevant only when they involve cash assistance for income maintenance or long-term institutionalization at government expense.

Benefits received on or after September 18, 2026 can receive broader consideration under the new policy.

Importantly, receiving a benefit does not automatically make an applicant inadmissible. USCIS will assess each case's circumstances before deciding.

Public Charge Bond Could Offer an Alternative

Applicants who are found inadmissible solely on public charge grounds could potentially be allowed to obtain a public charge bond.

The bond acts as a financial guarantee to the US government that the applicant will not become a public burden.

Depending on the circumstances, the bond can be a cash or surety bond, with the amount determined by the potential level of government assistance the applicant could receive over five years.

Applicants cannot independently request the bond. USCIS must first invite them to pursue the option, generally through a notice allowing them to address the public charge finding. If the bond is accepted, it may allow the adjustment-of-status application to proceed.

Who Is Covered?

The updated guidance generally applies to people seeking to adjust their status to lawful permanent resident through Form I-485, unless their particular immigration category is exempt from the public charge ground of inadmissibility.

Certain groups, including US citizens, existing green card holders and specified humanitarian and refugee categories, are not subject to the public charge assessment.

The Immigration and Nationality Act does not provide a simple definition of "public charge." Instead, immigration officers must evaluate the statutory factors and determine whether an applicant is likely to become primarily dependent on government support.

Stricter Reviews for Adjustment of Status

The new policy comes amid broader USCIS efforts to emphasize that adjustment of status from within the US is a discretionary immigration benefit rather than an automatic entitlement.

For temporary visa holders seeking permanent residency, the changes could therefore mean more detailed scrutiny of their finances, family circumstances, health, education, employment skills and use of public benefits.

The new guidance replaces earlier public charge policies, including the 1999 interim field guidance, and will govern Form I-485 adjustment-of-status applications filed on or after September 18, 2026.