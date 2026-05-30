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White House Launches New UFO-Themed Website To Track Illegal Immigrants

The Trump administration launched "aliens.gov", a sci-fi-themed website tracking undocumented immigrants with live ICE data and a public reporting system. While officials call it a border security tool, critics slammed it for using the term "aliens" and encouraging suspicion toward immigrants.

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Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
Alien app launched
White House Launched the Alien.gov page to identify Immigrants

Trump administration has created aliens.gov to track undocumented immigrants. Launched on Thursday against a sci-fi backdrop, the event aimed to address the issue of immigrants who have entered the country illegally.

Website Features And Mechanics

The portal features neon-green scrolling text, a star-filled galaxy backdrop, and an AI-generated graphic of a figure standing beneath the UFO beam. The website opens with the tagline "They Walk Among Us", explicitly using the term "aliens " for foreign nationals.

The site displays real-time data from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and also allows citizens of the U.S. to file a complaint about illegal immigrants.

The website includes nationwide counters for total migrant encounters and detailed statistics.

Visitors can view a colour-coded map that shows recent ICE maps. Users can search by state, city, country of origin and specific criminal or gang allegations.

The website includes a functional tip portal that links directly to ICE, encouraging citizens to "report suspicious aliens".

Loading post from https://x.com/WhiteHouse/status/2060127126611718214

The Specific Reason For Building And Launching This Platform

The White House developed the portal to serve three main strategic goals for the administration: public participation, high-visibility messaging, and real-time data transparency.

Crowdsourcing Immigration Enforcement

As this portal provides a functional tip box that links users directly to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), it aims to have local citizens act as eyes and ears on the ground, reporting individuals they suspect are undocumented.

Highlighting Border Security Impact

The live counters and interactive heat maps are designed to show the public exactly where and how the ICE arrests are happening. By showing all these details to the public, the administration aims to prove that its hardline mass deportation campaign is actively working and widespread.

Shock Value For Maximum Attention

The administration uses the UFO and extraterrestrial theme to deliberately weaken public expectations by pairing a serious domestic issue with a tongue-in-cheek sci-fi design. The website went viral immediately, ensuring the administration's immigration agenda dominates national news and social media conversations.

Context And Public Reaction

The launch comes a week after the government released secret files about UFOs. Because of the UFO files, the public guessed the new website (aliens.gov) would reveal the secret information about the creatures in outer space.

When the website was launched, the public came to know that the government used this website for their strict plan to remove illegal immigrants from the country.

The website received heavy backlash from the immigrant advocates and the civil liberties organisations, such as the American Immigration Council, as they slammed the website for using inappropriate words like "aliens" for humans, which is dehumanising and incites unwarranted public suspicion toward immigrants.

Administration Defense

The administration defended by saying that the website is a useful tool that openly shows the public exactly how they are protecting the borders.

They argued that using a funny space alien theme was a smart way to get people talking about a very important national issue.

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Written by

Thangaraja Palaniappan

Thangaraja is the Lead Reporter at NewsBricks with over a decade of experience in journalism and live news reporting. Known for his strong on-ground presence, he closely follows developing stories and has covered major political events and incidents across India. With a primary focus on political journalism, he simplifies complex developments into clear, reader-friendly reports that help audiences understand the evolving political landscape. Beyond politics, Thangaraja has a growing interest in technology and innovation. He tracks smartphone launches, new gadgets, and emerging systems such as POS smart automation technologies, reflecting the increasing role of technology in everyday life and governance. Thangaraja believes journalism is built on integrity, public trust, and reader satisfaction. Committed to ethical reporting, he strives to deliver timely, factual, and impactful news through his work at NewsBricks.

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