The site displays real-time data from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and also allows citizens of the U.S. to file a complaint about illegal immigrants.

The portal features neon-green scrolling text, a star-filled galaxy backdrop, and an AI-generated graphic of a figure standing beneath the UFO beam. The website opens with the tagline "They Walk Among Us", explicitly using the term "aliens " for foreign nationals.

Trump administration has created aliens.gov to track undocumented immigrants. Launched on Thursday against a sci-fi backdrop, the event aimed to address the issue of immigrants who have entered the country illegally.

The website includes nationwide counters for total migrant encounters and detailed statistics.

Visitors can view a colour-coded map that shows recent ICE maps. Users can search by state, city, country of origin and specific criminal or gang allegations.

The website includes a functional tip portal that links directly to ICE, encouraging citizens to "report suspicious aliens".

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The Specific Reason For Building And Launching This Platform

The White House developed the portal to serve three main strategic goals for the administration: public participation, high-visibility messaging, and real-time data transparency.

Crowdsourcing Immigration Enforcement

As this portal provides a functional tip box that links users directly to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), it aims to have local citizens act as eyes and ears on the ground, reporting individuals they suspect are undocumented.

Highlighting Border Security Impact

The live counters and interactive heat maps are designed to show the public exactly where and how the ICE arrests are happening. By showing all these details to the public, the administration aims to prove that its hardline mass deportation campaign is actively working and widespread.

Shock Value For Maximum Attention

The administration uses the UFO and extraterrestrial theme to deliberately weaken public expectations by pairing a serious domestic issue with a tongue-in-cheek sci-fi design. The website went viral immediately, ensuring the administration's immigration agenda dominates national news and social media conversations.

Context And Public Reaction

The launch comes a week after the government released secret files about UFOs. Because of the UFO files, the public guessed the new website (aliens.gov) would reveal the secret information about the creatures in outer space.

When the website was launched, the public came to know that the government used this website for their strict plan to remove illegal immigrants from the country.

The website received heavy backlash from the immigrant advocates and the civil liberties organisations, such as the American Immigration Council, as they slammed the website for using inappropriate words like "aliens" for humans, which is dehumanising and incites unwarranted public suspicion toward immigrants.

Administration Defense

The administration defended by saying that the website is a useful tool that openly shows the public exactly how they are protecting the borders.

They argued that using a funny space alien theme was a smart way to get people talking about a very important national issue.