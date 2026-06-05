Over the last two years, North Korea deepened its ties with Russia, and it even sent its troops and weapons to help Russia fight its war in Ukraine.

As North Korea is highly isolated, a visit from the leader of the world's second-largest economy is a massive political event.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to visit North Korea for the first time in seven years, since his last visit in June 2019. State media from both nations have officially confirmed this news.

China does not want to lose its influence over North Korea, and by visiting the country, President Xi is sending a clear message to Russia that China remains North Korea's important ally.

The Nuclear Chess Match

Just one day before this trip was announced, the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un publicly showed off a secret facility used for making nuclear weapons.

He did it as he wanted to show President Xi that North Korea is now a permanent nuclear power, hoping China will accept it and stop pushing them to give up their weapons.

Life After The Pandemic

North Korea completely locked its borders during COVID-19, which severely hurt its economy and stopped almost all trade with China.

The visit signals that the borders are finally fully open. Passenger trains and commercial flights between Beijing and Pyongyang are resuming, allowing trade and money to flow back into North Korea.

Global Superpower Alignment

As noted, this marks Xi's first-ever overseas trip in 2026. The 72-year-old leader has significantly limited his international travel due to health concerns.

Just a few weeks before President Xi Jinping's upcoming trip to North Korea, a major summit took place in Beijing in May 2026, where Xi hosted US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Even South Korean President Lee Jae Myung actively urges Xi to help cool escalating inter-Korean hostility.

The Meeting With US President Trump

The leaders engaged in a serious discussion regarding global security and Ukraine. In this meeting, China warned the US against planning a $175 billion "Golden Dome" missile defence system in the American Midwest.

According to reports, Xi utilised the summit to address America's assertions that Russian President Vladimir Putin regrets initiating the conflict in Ukraine.

China has denied the claims, calling them a "bluff" to protect its relationship with Russia. Chinese officials maintain that no such statements were made, aiming to prevent the appearance of internal criticism against their ally.

The Meeting With Russian President Vladimir Putin

Held just four days after Trump left for Beijing, Xi hosted Putin with an identical, lavish ceremony to signal that their core partnership remains unbroken.

The leaders signed over 20 bilateral agreements and pledged to radically expand trade settlements using the Chinese Yuan and the Russian Ruble to build economic systems completely insulated from Western Sanctions.

Rebuilding Normalcy

President Xi's trip to North Korea is a major milestone, as it restores close diplomatic ties and signals an end to the strict, years-long border closure implemented during the pandemic.

The resumption of train and air travel between Beijing and Pyongyang facilitated the return of trade and economic exchange, marking a return to normal relations.