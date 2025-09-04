Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra - The New Malayalam Hit Movie

The Malayalam film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is making waves across the Indian cinema. This superhero movie, helmed by director Dominic Arun, is wowing audiences with its high-octane action and unique storyline. Since its release on August 28th, the film, which stars Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen K. Gafoor, has become a major success in theaters.

The movie was made with a budget of ₹30 crore but has already grossed over ₹100 crore, surprising industry insiders. This incredible box office performance is a direct result of the enthusiastic support from fans.

Those who have seen the film are calling it flawless and are praising its quality, saying it rivals Hollywood productions. This has only increased the anticipation for those who haven't had a chance to watch it yet.

Cameos That Made a Difference: Adding to the film's appeal are the special guest appearances by actors Tovino Thomas and Dulquer Salmaan. Their brief but impactful roles quickly went viral, further fueling the movie's huge success.